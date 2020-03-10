A Chico woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs following a collision on March 4, according to a press release from the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
At around 12:30 p.m., an officer responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 162 west of County Road FF.
According to the press release, Sharon Pelagio, 53, of Chico was driving her 2002 Chevy sedan east on SR-162, approaching Keith Silva, 42, of Sparks, Nev., who was driving his 2008 Ford pickup west.
Pelagio reportedly made an unsafe turning movement and allowed her vehicle to drift into the opposing lane directly into Silva’s path.
As a result of the collision, Silva’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest on the roadway.
Pelagio’s Chevy came to a rest on the north side of the road, after colliding with a utility pole.
She was transported to Enloe Medical Center with minor injuries and Silva sought medical attention at Glenn Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the press release.
Pelagio was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.