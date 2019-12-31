The body of a 58-year-old woman was found behind the old Denny’s building in Willows on Dec. 27, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
At around noon, a citizen flagged down a Glenn County Sheriff’s deputy to report that there was a deceased woman behind the building.
Deputies responded and found 58-year-old Patricia Thornton of Willows lying on the ground deceased.
Deputies conducted a coroner’s investigation and there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.
The cause of death was undetermined and is pending an autopsy – next of kin was notified.