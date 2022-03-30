One person was injured in a collision near Willows on Monday.
Samantha Flynn, 18, of Walnut Creek, was driving northbound on Interstate 5 near County Road 68 at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday when, for unknown reasons, she allowed her vehicle to travel off the west side of the roadway and onto the gravel shoulder, according to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
Flynn then made an unsafe turning movement to the right, according to the release, and her vehicle reentered the roadway. Flynn swerved and then lost control of the vehicle, which traveled across the median and started traveling down the southbound roadway directly in the path of Armandeep Singh, 53, of Manteca.
“Singh applied his brakes and steered to the right but was unable to avoid a collision with Flynn,” read the release.
The front of Singh’s vehicle broadsided the right side of Flynn’s vehicle.
According to the release, Flynn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision and she sustained major injuries including a broken shoulder and broken ribs. She was transported to U.C. Davis Medical Center by Enloe Flight Care for treatment.
Singh did not report any injuries at the time of the accident.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to the release.