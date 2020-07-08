Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the Mid-Valley.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists can expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 32 between County Road Rr and County Road Vv: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 32 between the Stoney Creek Bridge and 6th Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
- State Route 45 between County Road 59 (Willows Road) and County Road 26 (Austin Road): Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 162 around the Glenn-Butte County line: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32 between West 7th Street and West 8th Street and Walnut Street: Motorists may expect the left and right shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or West th Street between Wall Street and Walnut Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or West 9th Street at Normal Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
short-term projects
- State Route 32 at West 8th Avenue: Motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for Chico city sewer work.
- State Route 70 between the State Route 191 junction and Wheelock/Coal Canyon Road: West- and eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for pavement work.
- State Route 70 between Truex Road and Yankee Hill Road: West- and eastbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 70 between Pinkston Road/Big Bend Road and the Plumas County line: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 70 between Concow Road and Pulga Road: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for striping work.
- State Route 99 between the Junction Draw and Gold Run Creek: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. today through Friday for striping work.
- State Route 99 between the Dry Creek and Scrub Creek: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday for striping work.
- State Route 99 at the Skyway overcrossing (East Park Avenue): Southbound motorists may expect a ramp closure from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 99 at southbound on-ramp from 20th Street: Southbound motorists may expect a ramp closure from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 99 at northbound off-ramp to 20th Street: Northbound motorists may expect a ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 99 at East 1st Avenue: Southbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. today for striping work.
- State Route 99 at East 1st Avenue: Southbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today for striping work.
- State Route 99 at Cohasset Highway: Southbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today for striping work.
- State Route 99 between Hollis Lane and Obermeyer Avenue: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for striping work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
short-term projects
- State Route 16 between the State Route 20 junction and the Colusa-Yolo County line: Motorists an expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 45 between Main Street and Neva Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for electrical work.