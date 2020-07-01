Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists may expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 32 between the Stoney Creek Bridge and 6th Avenue: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
- State Route 162 between Colusa Street and 5th Street/Yolo Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for utility work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on 8th and 9th streets between Poplar Street and W. 7th Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
- State Route 32 between West 7th Street and West 8th Street: Motorists may expect the left shoulder closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or West 8th Street between Cypress Street and Walnut Street: Westbound motorists may expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32 at West 8th Avenue: Motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Thursday for Chico city sewer work.
- State Route 70 between Truex Road and Yankee Hill Road: West- and eastbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage work.
- State Route 70 between Pinkston Road/Big Bend Road and the Plumas County line: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage and paving work.
- State Route 70 between Cresta Power House Road and the Penstock undercrossing: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for AT&T to work on new cables on utility poles.
- State Route 99 between West Liberty Road and Obermeyer Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for the installation of electronic roadway sensors.
- State Route 99 at the State Route 162 west junction: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 99 from Eaton Avenue to 1st Avenue: Southbound motorists may expect temporary ramp closures at various locations and times from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for striping work.
- State Route 162 at the State Route 99 junction: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 45 between Main Street and Neva Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
- State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for utility work.
Special event
- State Route 20 at Plumas Street: Motorists may expect the westbound left turn lane and eastbound right turn lane from SR-20 to Plumas Street closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for Yuba City’s annual Independence Day Parade.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70 at the SR-70/State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 99 between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 113 between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for utility work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20 Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday for roadway excavation and grading work.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday for miscellaneous roadway and earthmoving work.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 49 between Marysville Road in Yuba County and Loganville Campground in Sierra County: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. today through Thursday for drainage ditch cleaning.