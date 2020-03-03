Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- State Route 32: Between Canal Road and the State Route 45 junction, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today for traffic signal work.
- State Route 45: From one to two miles north of the State Route 162 junction, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday for PG&E to trim trees.
- State Route 45: Between County Road 26 (Austin Road) and County Road 24, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday for PG&E to trim trees.
- State Route 162: Between Shasta Street and Butte Street, eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today for utility work.
Butte County
short-term projects
- State Route 70: From just north and south of Ophir Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed form 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162: Between Arbol Avenue and Forbestown Road, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday for tree work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: At the Meridian Bridge, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Utility relocation work is underway in advance of a $56.1 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to start this spring.
- State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 20: Utility relocation work is underway in advance of a $55.4 million project funded by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring.
- State Route 20: Between Timbuctoo Road and McGanney Lane, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 65: At the State Route 65/70 separation, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today for pavement marker replacement work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: From the opening to the westbound frontage road to Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect the right-hand lane and shoulder closed from 7:15 p.m.-5:45 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.