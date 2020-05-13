Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect the shoulder closed through May 29 on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work. Motorists also can expect intermittent full closure of CR-35 near the overcrossing from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Saturday for bridge repair work.
- State Route 162: Between Airport Road and Nye Ranch, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32, or East Eighth Street: Between Cypress Street and Walnut Street, westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or East Eighth Street: Between ypress Street and Walnut Street: Westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70: From 0.1 miles east of the Pulga Maintenance Station to 0.3 miles east of the station, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday for PG&E to set a temporary concrete barrier, or K-rail.
- State Route 162: At 14th Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane closed from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Salt Creek and Leesville Road/Walnut Drive, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today for core drilling work.