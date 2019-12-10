Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
- State Route 162: Between the Interstate 5 interchange and Airport Road, east- and westbound motorists can expect the auxiliary lane closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work is wrapping up on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 99: Between B Street/East Biggs Highway and Rio Bonito Road, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Middlehof Lane and the Feather River Bridge, motorists can the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Lower Wyandotte and Foothill Boulevard, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for sewer work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.