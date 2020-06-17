Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the area.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists can expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162 between Airport Road and Nye Ranch: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday for paving work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32 between West 7th Street and West 8th Street: Motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or West 8th Street between Walnut Street and Cherry Street: Westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
short-term projects
- State Route 32 at La Linda Lane: Motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for Chico city sewer work.
- State Route 32 between West First Street and West Second Street: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for vegetation work.
- State Route 32 between East 8th Street/Bartlett Street and East 8th Street/Pine Street: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for vegetation work.
- State Route 32 between Platt Mountain Road and Carpenter Ridge Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for core drilling.
- State Route 70 between Cox Lane and Power House Hill Road: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70 between between the west branch of the Feather River to Truex Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday for bridge work.
- State Route 70 between the Pulga Mill Creek Maintenance Station and Grandview Station: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for pavement and drainage work.
- State Route 99 between Hollis Lane and Obermeyer Avenue: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for pavement work.
- State Route 99 between the State Route 149 junction and Durham-Pentz Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99 between Eaton Road and the Mud Creek Bridge: North- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 45 between 12th Street and Main Street: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.