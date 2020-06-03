Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what people can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect the shoulder closed through May 29 on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work. Motorists also can expect intermittent full closure of CR-35 near the overcrossing from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Saturday for bridge repair work.
- State Route 45: Between County Road 48 (Pear Avenue) and County Road 44, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday for crack seal work.
- State Route 162: Between Airport Road and Nye Ranch, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32, or West 8th Street: Between West 7th Street and Walnut Street, motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or East Eighth Street: Between Cypress Street and Walnut Street, westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32: Between Arbor Drive and La Linda Lane, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday for the Chico city sewer work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Between the east end of the Sutter Bypass and Lytle Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for drainage work and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday pavement grinding and paving work.
- State Route99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
- State Route99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.