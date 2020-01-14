Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work is wrapping up on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32, or East Ninth Street: Between Bartlett Street and the State Route 99 junction, eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today and Thursday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between 18th Street North and the State Route 70 interchange, east- and westbound motorists can expect median, shoulder and lane restrictions at various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 20: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the Yuba River, or Parks Bar Bridge and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 70: At the Cark Divide Canal about 0.3 miles south of McGowan Parkway, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Elm Street and Ramsell Drive/Adeline Avenue, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.