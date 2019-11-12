Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32, or West Eighth Street: Between at Broadway, westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70: From 0.1 miles east of the Pulga Maintenance Station to the Poe Dam, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for PG&E-related work.
- State Route 99: At the State Route 162 west junction, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between Dakota Avenue and B Street: Northbound motorists can expect right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today for tree work.
- State Route 99: Between Meridian Road and Cana Highway, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Middlehoff Lane and the Feather River Bridge, east- and westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.