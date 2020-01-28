Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
- Interstate 5: Between County Road 7 and County Road 3, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work is wrapping up on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32: At Meridian Road, westbound motorists can expect a shoulder closure from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for utility work.
- State Route 32, or East Ninth Street: Between Bartlett Street and the State Route 99 junction, eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today and Thursday for utility work.
- State Route 99: At the State Route 162 west junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for utility work.
- State Route 99: Between Ash Creek and Pentz Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between Eaton Road and the Mud Creek Bridge, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 162: At the State Route 99 junction, westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 a.m. today and Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162: Between Liability Lane and Fifth Avenue, westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 20: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
- State Route 45: Between Main Street and Neva Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards.
- State Route 20: Between Orange Street and I Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete work.
- State Route 20: Between Yuba Street and Buchanan Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete and pavement work.
- State Route 70: Between Second Street and Sixth Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete work.
- State Route 70: Between 14th Street and 18th Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for curb, gutter, and sidewalk work.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Hallwood Boulevard and Woodruff Lane, west-and eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for utility and electrical work.
- State Route 20: Between Timbuctoo Place and Parks Bar Bridge, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Friday for tree removal.
- State Route 70: At the Cark Divide Canal about 0.3 miles south of McGowan Parkway, northbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today for utility work.
- State Route 70: Between the southbound off-ramp to North Beale Road and the E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Ash Street and Nevada Street, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70: At the SR-70/State Route 99 junction, northbound motorists can expect a right shoulder and partial ramp closure from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between the Cross Canal Bridge and State Route 70 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between Nevada Street south and Adeline Avenue, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 113: Between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Friday for electrical work.