Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5 between County Road 7 and County Road 3: North- and southbound motorists can expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 32 from 0.2 miles east of 6th Avenue to 0.1 miles east of 6th: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. today for shoulder work. Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for shoulder work.
- State Route 162 between Airport Road and Nye Ranch: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Thursday for paving work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32 between West 7th Street and West 8th Street: Motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or West 8th Street between between Cypress Street and Walnut Street: Westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
short-term projects
- State Route 32 at West 8th Avenue: Motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for Chico city sewer work.
- State Route 32 (Butte County) between Addison Road and F Line Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for core drilling work.
- State Route 32 between East 8th Street/Bartlett Street and East 8th Street/Pine Street: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for vegetation work.
- State Route 70 from Cresta Power House Road to 0.2 miles east of Cresta Penstock: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for AT&T to string new cables on utility poles.
- State Route 99 between West Liberty Road and Obermeyer Avenue: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for pavement work.
- State Route 99 at the State Route 162 west junction: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Routes 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance of a on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
short-term projects
- State Route 70 at the SR-70/State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound may expect a partial ramp closure and various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Saturday for electrical work.
- State Route 99 between Cross Canal Bridge and the State Route 70 junction: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work. Southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99 between Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 113 between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.