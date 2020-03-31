Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 162: At 14th Street, west-and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162: From Veatch Street to Fifth Avenue, westbound motorists can expect the No. 2 (right) lane closed from 6 a.m.-10 a.m. today for pavement work.
- State Route 162: From Kelly Ridge/Miners Ranch to Middle Fork Feather River (Bidwell Bar Bridge), west-and eastbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today through Thursday for tree work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Construction is starting on a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- Interstate 5: At the North Maxwell overhead: Northbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today for bridge work. Southbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.
- Interstate 5: At Delevan Road overcrossing, northbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.
- State Route 20: From Wilson Avenue to Market Street (North SR-45 Junction), east- and westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 45: Between Tule Road/Fruchteni Court and Main Street, north- and southbound motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today for utility work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Construction is starting on a $56.1 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for tree work.
- State Route 20: Construction is starting on a $55.4 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for tree work.
- State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: From Sutter County line to Buchanan Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 2 (right) lane and right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 20: From Marysville Road to Timbuctoo Road, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane and right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for tree work.
- State Route 49: From Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County, motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 70: From the State Routes 65/70 separation to Olivehurst Avenue, eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Sunday for PG&E to remove k-rail and temporary poles.
- State Route 70: From the Yuba River Bridge (E Street Bridge) to Seventh Street, eastbound motorists can expect the No. 2 (right) lane and right shoulder closed from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: At Sutter Bypass, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today for bridge work.
- State Route 99: At Cross Canal Bridge, southbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.