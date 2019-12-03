Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- State Route 32: Between County Road P and Fifth Avenue, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between the Interstate 5 interchange and Airport Road, east- and westbound motorists can expect the auxiliary lane closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work is wrapping up on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32: At West Sacramento Avenue, motorists can expect the intermittent lane closures from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for core drilling.
- State Route 99: Between B Street/East Biggs Highway and Rio Bonito Road, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Middlehof Lane and the Feather River Bridge, motorists can the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Saturday for concrete work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: between Country club Drive and 1st Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Sutter County
long-term project
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 99: between Striplin Road and State Route 70 Junction, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7:15 a.m.-7:15 p a.m. today through Friday for highway construction.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Divver Street and Levee Road, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
- State Route 49: Between Camptonville Road and the Sierra County line, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
- State Route 70: From the State Route 65 Junction to Olivehurst Avenue, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for emergency work.