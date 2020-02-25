Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Butte County
short-term projects
- State Route 70: From just north and south of Ophir Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed form 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 70: At the West Branch Feather River, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today and Thursday for bridge work.
- State Route 99: Between Township Road and West Liberty Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for pavement work.
- State Route 99: Between Badger Creek Road and the State Route 162 west junction, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday for ditch cleaning work.
- State Route 162: Between Wilbur Road and Wes Barrett Lane, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday for tree work.
- State Route 162: Between the Food Maxx parking lot and Fifth Avenue, westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Tyme Way and Kelly Ridge Road/Miners Ranch Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today for tree work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between 22nd Street and Powell-Plantz Road, west- and eastbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today for utility work.
- νState Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 20: Between Timbuctoo Road and McGanney Lane, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 49: between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 70: At the northbound off-ramp to N. Beale Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions and full closure of the ramp from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and Friday for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: From the opening to the westbound frontage road to Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect the right-hand lane and shoulder closed from 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 99: Between Smith Road and Lincoln Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today through Friday for tree work.