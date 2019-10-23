Caltrans released a schedule of roadwork that’s scheduled for this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
νState Route 32: Between the Sacramento River Bridge and Butte County line, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
νState Route 70: Work continues a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2019.
Short-term projects
νState Route 32, or West Eighth Street: At Chestnut Street, westbound motorists can expect the median closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
νState Route 32: From Lomo to about one mile west of Lomo, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today for drainage cleaning work.
νState Route 70: From 2 miles west of Pulga to Pulga, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term project
νState Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Yuba County
long-term projects
νState Route 20: Construction has wrapped up on a $28.9 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2019. Project Completed.
νState Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
νState Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
νState Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement work.
νState Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
νState Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
ν State Route 70: Between Binney Junction and Laurellen Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for grading and drainage work.