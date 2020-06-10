Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what people can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5: Between County Road 7 and County Road 3, north- and southbound motorists can expect the center median and right shoulder closed and various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162: Between Airport Road and Nye Ranch, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday for paving work.
- State Route 162:(Glenn and Butte counties): Between the Butte County line and the Glenn County line, eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday for PGE to do frame work on power poles.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32: Between West 7th Street and West 8th Street, motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work..
Short-term projects
- State Route 32 or West 8th Street: Between Walnut Street and Cherry Street, westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32: Between Arbor Drive and La Linda Lane, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today through Friday for the Chico city sewer work.
- State Route70: Between the Pulga Mill Creek Maintenance Station and Grandview Station, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route70: Between Lil Dry Creek (Ash Creek) and Pentz Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route70: Between Eaton Road and the Mud Creek Bridge, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20 (Colusa and Sutter counties): Between the Colusa Green and the Sutter Bypass, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed at various locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today for PG&E survey work.