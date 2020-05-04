Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Glenn County
short-term project
- Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect only one lane open through Friday on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32, or East Eighth Street: Between Cypress Street and Walnut Street, westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or East Ninth Street/West Ninth Street: Between Cypress Street and Wall Street, eastbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term project
- State Route 162: At 14th Street, west-and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work is starting on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term project
- Interstate 5: Between Delevan Road and the Glenn County line, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today for crack seal work.