Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- State Route 162: Between the South Fork Willows Creek Bridge and County Road D, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today for PG&E to move equipment.
- State Route 162: Between Airport Road and the Interstate 5 junction, east- and westbound motorists can expect the auxiliary lanes closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for pavement work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work is wrapping up on a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32: Between Addison Road and F Line Road, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Thursday for fence work.
- State Route 70: From 0.1 miles east of the Pulga Maintenance Station to 0.3 miles east of the facility, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for PG&E to move equipment.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70: At the Yuba River, or E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today for bridge work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Coleman and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect a lane shift from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.