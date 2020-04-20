Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of projects this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
- State Route 45: Between County Road 24 and County Road 23, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32, or East Eighth Street: Between Cypress Street and Walnut Street, westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or East Ninth Street/West Ninth Street: Between Cypress Street and Wall Street, eastbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 99: At the State Route 32 junction, northbound motorists can expect the No. 2 lane closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.
- State Route 162: At 14th Street, west-and eastbound motorists can expect the No. 1 (left) lane closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162: Between Old Olive Highway and the Middle Fork Feather River (Bidwell Bar Bridge), motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today through Thursday for tree work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work is starting on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until late fall. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/45: Construction is starting on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday or utility work.
Short-term projects
- Interstate 5: Between the North Maxwell overhead and Funks Creek Bridge, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today and Thursday for crack seal work.
- State Route 45: At Wilson Bend, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday for utility work.