Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what people can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- Interstate 5: At the County Road 35 overcrossing, motorist can expect the shoulder closed through May 29 on the County Road 35 overcrossing because of bridge repair work. Motorists also can expect intermittent full closure of CR-35 near the overcrossing from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Saturday for bridge repair work.
- Interstate 5: Between County Road 7 and County Road 3, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 45: Between County Road 48 (Pear Avenue) and County Road 44, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday for crack seal work.
- State Route 45: Between County Road 44 and County Road P39, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for crack seal work.
- State Route 162: Between Airport Road and Nye Ranch, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 32: Work continues on a $6.6 million project to upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps and pedestrian signals on Eighth and Ninth streets between Poplar Street and W. Seventh Street in Chico. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 32, or East Eighth Street: Between Cypress Street and Walnut Street, westbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 32, or East 9th Street/West 9th Street: Between Cypress Street and Wall Street, eastbound motorists can expect the right and left shoulders closed and various parking restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32: At La Linda Lane, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for sewer work.
- State Route 70: From 0.1 miles east of the Pulga Maintenance Station to 0.3 miles east of the station, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for PG&E to do utility work.
- State Route 70: Between Cresta Power House Road and the Penstock Undercrossing, westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed form 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for PG&E to do trenching work.
- State Route 99: At the State Route 162 west junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between Ash Creek and Pentz Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between Eaton Road and the Mud Creek Bridge, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99:At A Street, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 162: At the State Route 99 junction, westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for underground utility work.
Short-term projects
- Interstate 5: Between the Williams Overhead and E Street Overhead, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed form 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 45: Between Main Street and Neva Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. today through Friday for electrical work.