Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- State Route 32: At the Sacramento River Bridge, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Saturday for bridge work.
- State Route 45: At the Stoney Creek Bridge, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic interfering work is expected.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70: At Garden Drive, motorists can expect the Garden Drive overcrossing to be closed until further notice for emergency bridge repairs. Westbound motorists can expect No. 2 lane to be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for bridge repair work.
- State Route 70: From 2 miles west of Pulga to Pulga, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Fifth Avenue and Veatch Street, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Oct. 30 for sign work.