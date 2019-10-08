Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Glenn County
short-term project
- State Route 32: At the Sacramento River Bridge, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Saturday for bridge work.
Butte County
long-term project
- State Route 70: Work continues a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic interfering work is expected.
Short-term projects
- State Route 32, or West Ninth Street: Between Main and Wall Street, eastbound motorists can expect the No. 2 lane to be closed from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for pavement repair work.
- State Route 70: At Garden Drive, motorists can expect the Garden Drive overcrossing to be closed until further notice for emergency bridge repairs. Westbound motorists can expect No. 2 lane to be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today for bridge repair work.
- State Route 162: Between Seventh Avenue and Feather River Boulevard, westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 162: Between Fifth Avenue and Veatch Street, westbound motorists can expect the No. 2 lane to be closed from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect moving lane closures at various times and locations from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement marker replacement and striping work.
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can intermittent one one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
- State Route 70: Between Binney Junction and Laurellen Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Saturday for grading and drainage work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 49: From Camptonville Road to the Sierra County line, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday for paving work.
- State Route 70: Between the State Route 65 junction and Olivehurst Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for emergency bridge repair work.
- State Route 70: At the E Street Bridge, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Thursday for bridge work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Route 20: Between Lytle Road and the east end of the Sutter Bypass, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Coleman Avenue and Nevada Street North, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Powell Slough and First Street, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 20: Between North Tarke Road and West Butte Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 20: Between Lytle Road and George Washington Boulevard, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 20: Between George Washington Boulevard and the Yuba County line, motorists can expect moving lane closures from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
- State Route 99: Between Striplin Road and the State Route 70 junction, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for highway construction work.