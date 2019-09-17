Work on a number of Caltrans projects is set to continue this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Glenn County
short-term projects
- State Route 32: Between Sixth Avenue and the State Route 45 junction, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 4 a.m.-1 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
- State Route 45: Between County Road 34 and County Road 24, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Butte County
long-term projects
- State Route 70: Work continues a $48.6 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to five lanes south of Oroville between Ophir Road and Palermo, create a continuous two-way left-turn lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Route 70: At Ophir Road, motorists can expect the east and west legs of Ophir Road closed to traffic around the clock through Saturday for highway construction work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 70: At Garden Drive, motorists can expect the Garden Drive overcrossing closed until further notice for emergency bridge repairs.
- State Route 162: Between Fifth Avenue and Veatch Street, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
- State Route 162: West of the State Route 99 junction, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations around the clock through Friday for emergency road work.
- State Route 191: Between Fallenger Creek and Runaway Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.