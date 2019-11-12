The 11th Workshop for FireScape Mendocino will be taking place next week.
FireScape is a voluntary, inclusive and collaborative effort to shape the future of the fire-prone landscape in and near the Mendocino National Forest.
The project emphasizes shared learning, problem solving and action on the ground.
Some of the topics include:
- Where they are – FireScape Mendocino Core Team updates and your input to goals and actions focused on grants, adaptation to a changed fire regime and climate and recreation.
- Current status and goals of the Ranch Fire Recovery and North Shore Recovery Project with public discussion.
- Regional collaborative fire and fuels management – presentation on Prescribed Fire on Private Land: How it works.
- Where we are headed? Future workshops topics? Project development and collaboration? Grants? Come with ideas and thoughts.
Participants will engage with a variety of collaborators. Guided by the best practices of the North America Fire Learning Network, FireScape Mendocino is designed to enable people with diverse perspectives to find zones of agreement where we can achieve tangible results in our communities and the surrounding landscapes.
For more information, visit www.mendocinofirescape.blogspot.com.