In an effort to raise awareness about suicide and show what resources the area has to offer, Glenn County’s sixth annual World Suicide Prevention Day event will take place at Orland Library Park.
Lisa Diamond, of Harmony House and the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency, said it’s a way for people to find out what resources are available to them.
“It’s very important because a lot of people don’t talk about suicide,” Diamond said. “... It’s a way to get resources out to the public and let them know they’re not alone when they’re struggling.”
The event will feature speakers, community resource tables, dignitaries from the county along with mental health counselors on site.
She said they would also be able to help people with referrals.
There will also be a variety of different activities taking place such as a bounce house for children, face painting, raffle prizes and more.
There will also be a candlelight ceremony.
The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, at Library Park in Orland from 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.