Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit to stop in Willows on Feb. 5

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1770 will host the local stop for the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour in Willows on Feb. 5.
Since Jan. 16, the exhibit has made several stops in California to honor those who served and, through a partnership with the United States of America Vietnam Commemoration, serves as the official “welcome home” location for veterans that served in the Vietnam War.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, executive director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed.”
According to a release issued by Wreaths Across America officials, the mobile education exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes with interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories while bringing the local community, veterans and active-duty members and their families together.
“When the MEE pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers,” a news release stated. “They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans, and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.”
Tammy Phifer, the local organizer overseeing the Willows stop, said this will be the second time the mobile exhibit has stopped in Willows.
“The first was during 2021 when covid restrictions were starting to ease up,” said Phifer. “The MEE was a wonderful experience back then, not only for the community, but we were able to invite the classrooms to come visit and learn more about Veterans and their sacrifices. It is important to continue to teach our next generation about our veterans and the sacrifices they make for all we have today.”
The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Alsco Geyer Ace Hardware, Willows Westside Mall Shopping Center, 255 N Tehama St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 5.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee.