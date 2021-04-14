Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit, which has been traveling the country to honor the nation’s veterans, is scheduled to make a stop in Willows.
Tammy Phifer, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary, said community members have sponsored wreaths at local cemeteries – such as Orland, Willows, Elk Creek, Stonyford, Butte City, Artois and Princeton – through the Wreaths Across America program to honor veterans for several years.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, in a press release. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
The Mobile Education Exhibit achieves its goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories, according to the press release. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service of the nation’s veterans as well as serving as an “official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.”
Phifer said the local VFW is currently working out the details for the Mobile Education Exhibit.
“Our organization thinks it’s a way to say ‘thank you’ for everything (the community has) done for us and our veterans,” she said.
Phifer said the exhibit will offer an opportunity to educate the public and local youth.
“I think it’s important to our veterans to know their sacrifices don’t go unnoticed and they’re not forgotten,” she said.
According to the press release, when the Mobile Education Exhibit comes to the area veterans, active-duty military, their families and the local community are invited to visit, take a tour and speak with Wreaths Across America representatives and volunteers.
The tours are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 protocols in place.
The exhibit is scheduled to be in Willows on May 4 and 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.