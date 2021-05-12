Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit made a stop in Willows last week.
Tammy Phifer, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary, said almost 200 people stopped by during the two-day event on May 4 and 5 – she said 70 students went through.
“I think the biggest part of having the exhibit is teaching our future generations about the sacrifices made by our veterans,” Phifer said.
According to a press release from Wreaths Across America, the goal of the mobile exhibit is to bring the community together and “teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.”
The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service of veterans and it served as an “official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.”
Phifer said the museum was a trailer with part of it serving as a theater where a film was shown about Wreaths Across America.
Rick Phifer, auxiliary president, said the museum area featured the history of Wreaths Across America, photos of Arlington National Cemetery and more.
Tammy Phifer said during the event, they did opening ceremonies, presented the colors, 9-year-old Emma Ayala, of Willows, sang the National Anthem and there were different stations set up – such as a flag folding station.
She said they also hosted a hot dog meal fundraiser for the local Wreaths Across America program – wreaths sponsored by community members are placed each year at local cemeteries in honor of local veterans.
During the two-day event, Tammy Phifer said they were able to raise enough money to have close to 300 wreaths sponsored for the Willows program – she said they need about 1,400 in total.
According to a press release, in 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country.
This year, Wreaths Across America Day will be on Dec. 18 and people can sponsor a wreath at the participating cemetery of their choosing by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.