The Wreaths Across America program aims to honor service men and women at their final resting place by laying wreaths on their graves in December.
Both Orland and Willows will be hosting ceremonies at local cemeteries this year and people are working to raise money for wreaths to honor fallen veterans.
Orland Wreaths Across America
Dottie Tefelski, organizer for the Orland Wreaths Across America project, said they have recently started asking for donations.
“We are honoring the veterans who have given their time and a part of their life to support their country,” Tefelski said.
She said wreaths are $15 a piece or people can purchase a box of nine for $135 – for every two wreaths purchased, they also receive one free.
“We have 1,300-plus veterans in our cemeteries in the Orland Cemetery District,” Tefelski said.
To donate to the Orland Wreaths Across America project, people can call Tefelski at 514-4912 or mail their donation to 102 Chapman St., Orland. People can also inquire about volunteering.
Willows Wreaths Across America
Carol Lemenager, one of the co-chairs of the event and a member of the Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770, said the goal is to place 1,300 wreaths, or enough for all of the veterans at the Willows Cemetery. She said once they reach the goal, any funds over will go toward wreaths for next year.
“The importance is to remember and honor our fallen veterans, to teach our children,” Lemenager said. “We are not here to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives.”
She said people can sponsor a wreath for $15 each – or if someone purchases two, they will get a third for free.
People can send a check to the VFW Auxiliary Post 1770, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows, CA 95988 or go online to https://bit.ly/2pXmeta.
“The public is welcome and we will need help placing the wreaths,” Lemenager said.