Orland High School girls wrestling competed at the Napa Valley Girls Classic over the weekend.
Out of 700 wrestlers and 150 teams from California and Nevada, the Trojans placed first, scoring 129.5 team points. James Logan placed second with 116 and Gilroy at third with 109.5.
Four Trojans placed, with sophomore Jennifer Soto placing first in the 121-pound bracket with four straight wins going into the finals, beating Melanie Mendoza of Selma for the championship.
Senior Madison Fonseca took third in the 126-pound bracket after coming back from a loss in the semifinals with two wins in consolation including the third-place match with a 4-0 win over Grace Hodge of Clayton Valley.
Freshman Megan Stottsberry took fourth in the 137 bracket. After suffering a loss in the second round, she battled back and with seven straight wins to get into the third-place match, going 8-2 on the weekend.
Senior Nyla Thitphaneth placed fourth in the 235 bracket with winning her first two matches by pin, and an 8-2 win the consolation semifinals.
The Trojans are currently ranked 23rd on the WWN Fab 50 National High School Girls Rankings list.