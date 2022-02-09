Glenn County public library officials announced last week that the Zip Books program has resumed ordering at the Orland, Willows, Bayliss, and Elk Creek libraries.
“Library card holders can get the books or audiobooks they need shipped right to their door,” read the release.
To receive a book or other item, call or stop by the library to place requests and the items will be shipped at no cost to the patron from Amazon. Up to three items can be checked out at one time and must be returned within six weeks before more items can be requested.
“The purpose of the Zip Books program is to provide patrons with speedy access to materials that they might not otherwise be able to get through the library, without the wait times often associated with new purchase or ILL requests,” read the release. “It also adds a patron-driven collection development approach to the library’s usual process, resulting in a collection more closely matched to the needs of our community.”
Patrons can also request items that are not in the library collection and they will be shipped to their home address using Amazon Prime. According to library officials, these items are usually received within 2-3 days. Patrons must return these items within six weeks so they can be cataloged and added to the library’s collection for the rest of the community to enjoy.
For more information, call the Orland Library at 530-865-1640 or the Willows Library at 530-934-5156.