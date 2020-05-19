Representatives from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced they will reopen the facility Thursday, after closing in mid-March due to COVID-19.
The casino, hotel and various other facilities on site will open up starting at 10 a.m., though new health and safety precautions will be in place.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests and team members,” said Mark Birtha, president of the local Hard Rock, in a press release. “We take seriously our responsibility to do this right. We owe it to our entire community to ensure their wellness while visiting or working. Thus, we have implemented Hard Rock International’s proprietary Safe and Sound program. It is an enhanced safety program that ensures our hygiene and sanitation practices meet and exceed the recommendations of the CDC and other health officials from Yuba-Sutter counties and the state of California.”
Some of the new initiatives that will be rolled out as part of the reopening include requiring guests and employees to wear a face mask; thermal temperature checks at all entrances; new hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols; social distancing requirements; reduced occupancy levels; plexiglass shields in place at guest-facing service windows; and deep cleaning of all gaming surfaces, chips, hotel rooms, restaurants, pool and public areas prior to reopening.
“Recognizing the Enterprise Rancheria’s sovereignty, I appreciate the detailed plan that Hard Rock developed to lower the risk of COVID-19 spread among guests and employees at their property in Yuba County and I value the partnership that exists between one of our largest employers and the community,” said Gary Bradford, a Yuba County supervisor, in a press release.
The casino and hotel located along Forty Mile Road in Yuba County closed its doors on March 20 in accordance with directives from the state due to the ongoing public health situation. The Hard Rock team consulted with Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu to have the new protocols reviewed and have committed to undergoing periodic evaluations of the hotel and casino’s Safe and Sound plan.
“During this closure, nothing has been more important than supporting our community,” said Glenda Nelson, chairwoman of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe, in a press release.
Nelson said charitable contributions have been made during the closure through a combined philanthropic effort by Hard Rock International, the local Hard Rock, and the Tribe. Those efforts include a $100,000 donation of personal protective equipment to local hospitals; $12,000 in perishable foods to the community; a $100,000 food donation to tribal elders and community members; a $100,000 donation to buy grocery gift cards for employees; continued payroll and benefits for team members; and ongoing online training.