Love and admiration was out in full force Saturday morning as families and students, young and old, hit the streets around River Valley High School in Yuba City for the 13th annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K.
The event was started as a way to help fund a problem-solving account where funds can be specifically earmarked for Yuba City students’ immediate medical, dental, social and emergency food needs throughout a school year, said Yuba City Education Foundation President Jennifer Cates.
Cates said the funds help purchase goods and services like prescription reading glasses and prescription antibiotics that may fall outside the coverage of a family’s particular insurance plan.
“Every dollar raised goes right back to kids in our community in the form of scholarships and problem-solving needs,” Cates said.
Cates said turnout this year could have been the 5K’s largest ever, with 767 official registrations and at least $25,000 raised following the race.
Brenda Lopes, the chairperson for the race, said participation varied mightily, as high school runners competed against families with strollers, all to help raise money to keep the fund solvent for the year.
Students from varying age levels within the Yuba City Unified School District came out to run. Cates said the largest team was Barry School with 151 team members.
The fundraiser takes place each February around Valentine’s Day, yet donations are accepted online throughout the year.
Cates said one of the newer partners this year was the Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board, led by President Nicolo Orozco.
Orozco was present at Saturday’s event alongside a number of volunteers and nonprofit organizations helping set up and organize the race and its hundreds of participants. As someone who deals with the challenges of making sure public dollars are spread evenly, Orozco appreciated the emergence of an entity like the Yuba City Education Foundation, which can make sure more students and services are covered throughout a school year.
“I am appreciative of all the work they do to help our students get to school and succeed in school,” Orozco said.
Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi, one of the many volunteers at the event, said to see this event fundraiser grow like it has over the last 12 years is inspiring.
“It’s inspiring and we appreciate the work of the volunteers,” Osumi said. “It is truly a way for things to be purchased and services to be provided for our students to remove those barriers so they can be their very best when they are in our classroom.”
For more information and to donate to the Yuba City Education Foundation, visit https://bit.ly/3JVzl58.