Sandra Lucatero was just 17 years old when she migrated to the United States from the coastal city of Tecoman near southern Mexico.
She briefly spent some time in Washington state near Seattle before making her way down to Yuba City to be near her brothers.
“I thought I was going to die in that weather,” laughed Lucatero. “It was just too cold for me there, so I headed back south.”
One of Lucatero’s first memories of North America revolved around a bland and watery enchilada. She had gone inside a local Mexican restaurant for lunch and was severely disappointed by the food there.
“It was embarrassing to me for this to represent my Mexican culture, because this was not Mexican,” said Lucatero.”I thought, ‘when I grow up I'm going to show people how real Mexican food is.’”
Flash forward a couple decades and Lucatero was busy running a prominent restaurant known as Iguana’s Mexican Grill off Lincoln Road in Yuba City. Her success there warranted an article written in 2001 by an Appeal-Democrat reporter who boasted of the establishment’s fresh ingredients.
Certain circumstances caused Lucatero to sell this business, but she soon opened another restaurant in Gridley known as Jalapenos Mexican Grill. When a location off the corner of Live Oak Boulevard and Queens Avenue became available in Yuba CIty, Lucatero again re-established herself as “Iguana’s” and operated there for about six years.
“That location was nice but too small for my clientele, so I decided to open a bigger location,” explained Lucatero.
A store front off of Plumas Street, one of Yuba City’s premiere shopping districts, seemed the optimal choice. Lucatero was drawn to both its size and the steady foot traffic throughout the area, which reminded her of her own downtown experiences in Tecoman.
Carlos Alamillo, Lucatero’s son, has been working to help renovate the building for the past several months which, due to its age, was a slightly lengthier process than expected. Alamillo’s skills as a Bay Area contractor have come in quite handy during this time and he looks forward to seeing the finishing touches put in soon.
“We’re gonna have a lot more plants and a lot more artwork,” said Alamillo. “People think that in Mexico it's all sarape’s and sombreros, but it's more than that. Things have changed and there's a whole new Mexico that we want to bring to town.”
The new Iguana’s certainly embodies a modern flare with an impressive selection of spirits behind its bar. Staff have reported plenty of new and returning customers since the restaurant announced its opening on Dec. 27, and a grand opening celebration was expected to be held at a later date.
As for the name itself, Lucatero said “Iguana’s” pays tribute to the reptiles that would frequent her hometown in Mexico.
“Iguanas have a very unique personality,” said Lucatero. “In Tecoman, people used to sell them on the street with a leash. Personally they scare me but I like to see them from far away.”
Iguana’s Mexican Grill is located at 611 Plumas St. in Yuba City with delivery, take out, and dine-in options available. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call 530-777-9696.