The California Dept. of Justice has been requested to assist in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting last night that left a person dead.
The Yuba County coroner's office has identified the home intruder as Gabriel Wilson, 43 of Oroville, Leslie Carbah with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said.
At about 11 p.m., according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Dept. press release, "Yuba County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Challenge (in) reference to an intruder inside the residence of an off-duty Yuba County deputy."
The off-duty officer, with his duty weapon, confronted the intruder, according to the press release. The Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.