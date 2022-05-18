In preparation for the June 7 Primary Election, the Corning Observer is publishing a list of questions answered by candidates running for office in Tehama County in a contested race. This week the candidates include Chad Parker and Dave Kain who are vying for Tehama County sheriff; and Pati Nolen who is running for Tehama County Supervisor District 3. In an upcoming edition of the newspaper answers provided by Krista Peterson and K. Candy Carlson who are running for Tehama County Auditor/Controller will be printed. In last week’s newspaper where the answers submitted by incumbents Tehama County supervisors Bob Williams and Dennis Garton, as well as Matt Hansen who is running against Williams.
Those running for uncontested seats include incumbents Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise, Treasurer/Tax Collector Parker Hunt, Supervisor District 1 William Moule, Assessor Kenneth Brown, and Superintendent of Schools Richard DuVarney.
There will be a Candidates Night at 6 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Rodgers Theatre in Corning, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
DAVE KAIN
OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Tehama County Sheriff-Coroner
NAME AND AGE: Dave Kain, 48-years-old
EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: I have 26 years of law enforcement experience all in this county. I started at Corning Police Department in 1996. In 200 I was selected as Corning Police Department’s Officer of the Year. In 2008 I was hired as a patrol sergeant at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. In 2013 I was promoted to captain and third in command at the sheriff’s office, which I still hold today. In 2018 I was assigned as the divisions commander over the jail, patrol, and the administration divisions. I’ve served as the Narcotics Task Force, SWAT team, jail and division commanders in my assignments at the Sheriff’s Office. I’ve had a myriad of assignments and opportunities to lead in every role I’ve served in. I’ve served on the sheriff’s budget team. I have a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. I am also a graduate of the California State of Associated Counties Credentialed California County Senior Executive course, designed for elected officials and department heads.
WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? The combination of experience, education, accomplishments, community involvement and key endorsements makes me the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. I have 26 years of loyal dedicated service to the citizens of Tehama County. During my career I had the opportunity to work a variety of assignments. I have also held many positions in supervision, leadership and management. All these assignments and positions make me qualified to make department related decisions in the best interest of the citizens. With my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, I have developed an understanding of evolving our agency and better serving the public. I also believe an essential requirement of being the Sheriff is having the support of your staff. I have received the endorsement of the Tehama County Law Enforcement Association, Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Joint Council. These three units make up the Sheriff’s Office staff. By having the support of the staff, I can implement my ideas and stabilize staffing.
WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? I am running for the Sheriff’s position for a magnitude of reasons. In a discussion with Sheriff Dave Hencratt I learned of his intended retirement at the completion of this term. He encouraged me to seek the sheriff’s office. I was then approached by family members, local politicians, employees, and members of the community telling me that they wanted me to run for sheriff, adding the office needed my experience and proven leadership. I have been committed to this community for the past 47 years and professionally for the past 26 years as a law enforcement officer. I have a tremendous amount of pride and loyalty to this community and agency. As a result, I believe based on my experience, education, accomplishments, community involvement and endorsements I can provide stability, continuity and evolution to the agency moving forward.
WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? I will continue to work on staffing shortages and pursuing competitive pay and benefits for county employees. I will continue to champion the jail expansion project. Having the space for the most violent and chronic offenders is a benefit to the entire county not just the sheriff’s office. Implementing open communication with community meetings for information exchange both ways. Developing our technology for more efficient and effective work by our staff and for the benefit of our citizens. Establish social media platforms for instant release of information regarding emergencies, evacuations, public information, fraud alerts, employee praise as well as agency accountability. I will also develop the Rural Area Deputies Program providing enforcement to the remote communities of Tehama County. I will also take ideas from staff and citizens to better evolve our agency.
HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? My parents moved me to Tehama County in 1975. We lived on my grandfather’s ranch in Paynes Creek before moving to Mineral. I have spent time living in Red Bluff, Gerber and Corning as well. I went to school locally. I raised my family of five children all here in Tehama County. Besides my listed law enforcement experience above, I am most proud of my community service to Tehama County. I’ve participated in Boy Scouts of America and the Tehama County Sheriff’s Explorer program. I’ve served as a Police Activities League baseball coach in Corning. I served as a cadet advisor for the youth cadet program at Corning Police Department. I also served for approximately six years as a youth leader for Tehama County Young Marines. I served as the Drug Demand Reduction Officer, executive officer and was elected as the unit commander twice. I was selected as the Elk’s Person of the Year in 2017 for my community service in this youth program.
CHAD PARKER
OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Sheriff-Coroner
NAME AND AGE: Chad Parker, 47-years-old
EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: Attended Shasta College (just a few classes from an AA degree) after graduating Red Bluff High School (1993). College of the Redwoods Police Academy 1995, University of Phoenix (2005) a year from BS degree. Explorer Scout, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Volunteer 1991-1995, Reserve Deputy Sheriff, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, 1995-1996, Deputy Sheriff, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, 1996-2011, Detective, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, 2011-2018, Reserve/Extra Hire Deputy Sheriff, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, 2018-Present. Special Investigator, California Department of Food and Agriculture, 2018-2020, Supervising Special Investigator, California Department of Food and Agriculture, 2020-Present.
WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? The Office of Sheriff requires the person running either to possess a current or previously held Advanced POST Certificate, which I have held since 2005. I have worked in the Sheriff’s Office from the ground up. From working the Jail, Patrol, Boating, Civil, Courts, Narcotics Agent, and Detective. I have been a supervisor since working for the State and now manage my own State-Wide Investigative Unit.
WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? I am seeking this office because I care about the community in which I live. I do not like the current trajectory of the Sheriff’s Office, with the current cuts to Patrol, Staffing, Dispatch, and the Business Office.
WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? Retain and increase staffing; Reinstate cut services; Increase patrol for agriculture and rural residences
HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? I’m a 5th generation resident of Tehama County. I was born and raised in Red Bluff, a member of a cattle ranching family. I have been employed either as a volunteer or paid employee for 31 years. I care about our community and want to make Tehama County safer for all.
PATI NOLEN
OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Tehama County District 3 Supervisor
NAME AND AGE: Pati Nolen, 57
EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: I attended local schools in Bakersfield, including Bakersfield College and California State University, Bakersfield. I transferred to Humboldt State University (1989-1992), where I completed all of my undergraduate requirements for a bachelor’s degree in Geology. I have a background in land use planning and development, project management, and public safety. My last job was a CalOSHA crane inspector and certified crane operator trainer for the two certifying agencies in America.
WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? As a land use planner, I have a diverse background in working comfortably with various municipalities, agencies, bureaus, groups, organizations, and districts within the public and private sector. In 2006, as property owners, my husband and I worked with the California Highway Patrol, California Department of Motor Vehicles, the Bureau of Land Management, San Luis Obispo County Code Enforcement and Environmental Health as well as several local businesses to clean up a 40-year ongoing blight problem: over 300 cars had been dumped in our small, isolated, and economically challenged community. We were told multiple times “nothing can be done”. We proved them wrong. I am also very passionate about groundwater.
WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? My opponent.
WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? Public safety, improving broadband, groundwater sustainability
HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? My husband and I have lived in Manton since 2019. We are both Manton Apple Festival volunteers, as well as members of the Battle Creek Watershed Conservancy, Manton Education Council, Manton Parks, as well as the Manton Fire Safe Council. My husband is also a volunteer on the Manton Volunteer Fire Department.