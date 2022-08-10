I guess this is anti-news.
Back in March, I read an article about the feathers to farm program where the city was going to start removing the chickens and rehoming them on ranches. I live in a neighborhood where the chickens are numerous and I’ve been watching every day for some sort of sign that the chickens are being collected and so far I’ve seen nothing.
I’d love to see an investigative article about what is actually being done if anything and if not, why not?
I know a lot of people love the chickens but they are obviously not the homeowners who have their landscaping torn up every day, have dozens of roosters crowing at all times of the day, and chicken poop everywhere.
I think the mess that they leave and the hundreds of chickens everywhere (and all the garbage/litter) make Yuba City look like a third world country.
Lisa Kinne
Yuba City