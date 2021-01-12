In 2017 when the fire was raging in Sonoma County, firefighters from near and far came to help us. When I saw a firetruck from my home town in Northern California, I almost cried with gratitude.
Last week I learned of another wonderful act of kindness by a first responder from Yuba-Sutter. When a police officer took a report of a break-in at a residence this summer, he met the homeowner and recognized that here was an individual in need of assistance. He gathered support and cleared the property of overgrown vegetation so that it no longer looked abandoned. He continued to keep an eye out, driving by occasionally on garbage day, just to be sure the can was out – an indication that all was well.
Just before Christmas, he dropped by with a basket of food and stayed to visit for a bit. The food was welcome, but the visit was even more important in this time of isolation. My heartfelt gratitude goes to this police officer for his selfless acts of kindness, and to the police department that supports men and women like him.
Maggi Andrews,
Santa Rosa
