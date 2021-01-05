I would look to extend a big thank you to the residents of Toyon Way (and surrounding streets) for the amazing Christmas displays this year. It was so magical to take my grandchildren and drive through the neighborhood during this holiday season. We all needed a boost of holiday cheer and the owners of these homes provided that and more to children and adults. Thank you for all your years of continued staging of the Christmas spirit so we can all enjoy!
Jorgine Rogers,
Yuba City
