In a few weeks, the Linda Fire Protection District will say good-bye to one of its most beloved leaders.
“He (Rich Webb) doesn’t give us an assignment that he wouldn’t do himself,” said LFPD captain Dave Gothrow, “He was never afraid to get dirty.”
Rich Webb, 58, is retiring following a nearly 20-year stint as chief of the LFPD, and even longer stint as a front-line firefighter protecting the Linda area.
Kyle Heggstrom will be succeeding Webb as chief starting April 1.
Webb said his first day as a LFPD firefighter was a week before the 1986 flood that decimated parts of Linda.
Webb the levee snapped near Walmart and immediately inundated the shopping center on the other side of N. Beale Road with 8-12 feet of water.
The mall that once stood there was destroyed, never returning to this day, and LFPD was put out of commission for months, Webb said.
“None of us had lived through a flood before,” said Webb, recalling the event. “It went on for an extended period of time. There was four feet of water (inside the office).”
Webb said flood water is typically very muddy and dirty, so LFPD needed all its sheet rock removed and reinstalled before it could operate again. In the meantime, Webb said a mobile trailer was installed for the department to keep running.
LFPD is in an unusual situation, given that it is in a spot in town where it receives both urban and rural calls. It makes for a busy day most days. Webb feels that is one of the reasons why the department does not have a high turnover rate during his run as chief.
“There’s more interest, and a segment of society who is looking for that type of career,” Webb said.
Webb said in comparison to Yuba City and Marysville, LFPD gets a wide range of different emergencies.
He said it keeps him and his crew always focused.
Webb recalls his second flood to hit the area in 1997. In fact he was just driving away from doing some sandbagging work – literally 5 minutes before the break, he said.
When asked for his initial thoughts from the 1997 flood, Webb instantly uses 1986 as a blueprint.
“We were envisioning the same type of impact from 1986,” Webb said. “Essentially (1986) prepared us.”
Gothrow said a firefighter’s role during a levee break is simply evacuation.
“It’s herd and catch,” he said. “Trying to get everyone going the right way.”
Gothrow, who was around only for the 1997 flood, said with the advent of social media communication has improved during mass disaster events.
He has high hopes that will continue under the leadership of Heggstrom. Gothrow, who also is retiring on March 31 following 32 years of service, said one of the best traits of the LFPD is the people he worked with, including Webb.
“He (Webb) was always about the community and people,” Gothrow said.