A passenger in a vehicle who was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun was arrested by Corning police on Friday, May 12.
Jesus Valencia, 30, was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by an officer for a suspected traffic violation around 11:40 p.m., in the area of East and Bosque avenues in Corning.
The officer said he was aware Valencia was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants and after speaking with the vehicle’s driver, asked Valencia to step out of the vehicle.
During search of Valencia, police reportedly located a loaded unregistered 9mm handgun and a methamphetamine pipe.
Police said Valencia allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine daily.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on the outstanding warrants and suspicion of felony felon/addict in possession of loaded firearm by felon and carry concealed firearm in vehicle.