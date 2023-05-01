TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet at 11:30 a.m. at 210 Julie Dr., Yuba City. The luncheon is $21 inclusive and the theme is “Think Spring” featuring The Teegarden Event Center.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Ln., Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will host a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F St., Marysville.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department and Safety Committee will hold a regular meeting at 4 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. This is a hybrid in-person and online meeting. Participants can visit www.opud.org or call the Olivehurst Public Utilities District Business Office at 530-743-4657 to attend online.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. This is a hybrid in-person and online meeting. Participants can visit www.opud.org or call the Olivehurst Public Utilities District Business Office at 530-743-4657 to attend online.
– Marysville City Council will host a special meeting at 5 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville.
– Yuba City City Council will host a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library's First Five Story Time Tuesdays-Thursdays begins at 10 a.m. Storytime is a caregiver and child story time for children 0-5 years old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting at 9:30 a.m. at 1138 4th St., Meridian.
– The Sutter County Law Library Board of Trustees will have a regular meeting at 12:15 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a regular meeting at 5:45 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. This is a hybrid in-person and online meeting. Participants can visit www.opud.org or call the Olivehurst Public Utilities District Business Office at 530-743-4657 to attend online.
– The Live oak City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
– Colusa County Democrats will have a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 836 Parkhill St. in Colusa.