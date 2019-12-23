TODAY
EVENTS
Santa will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, for photos from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. For more information call 755-2500.
Twin Cities Rescue Mission will host a free Christmas dinner from noon to 3 p.m. at 940 14th St., Marysville. Everyone is welcome to come. For more information call 743-8777.
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will host a turkey breast giveaway from 9 a.m.- noon at 760 Stafford Way, Yuba City. For more information call 673-3834.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public -- government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. -- please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.