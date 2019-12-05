TODAY
EVENTS
Postponed: Wheatland Street Fair, hosted by Nicolaus Lodge #129, is postponed from today to Dec. 13. Email wheatlandtlsf@gmail.com or visit www.wheatlandsf.org.
Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will host ‘Cookies With Santa’ from 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m at 1980 S. Walton Road, Yuba City. There will be photos with Santa, cookies to decorate and take home, story time with Mrs. Claus, and more. Admission is $20 per child. Children ages two and under are $10. For more information call 763-5134.
Rock Monsterz will perform for the first time at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from 9:30 p.m-1 a.m. inside the Hard Rock Cafe, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. There will be food, drinks, and gambling available.
“A Tuna Christmas,” a Yuba Sutter Arts production, will be at 7 p.m. at Lee Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $20. Students ages 18 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Light refreshments and beverage will be available. For more information call 742-2787.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be at 7:30 p.m., The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. Fore more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
24th annual Craft Show will be from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 2450 Kola Circle, Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food. For more information, call Anne Palmer at 701-9597.
CLUB MEETING
The Yuba City Early-Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-8 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts will meet from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.