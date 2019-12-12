TODAY
EVENTS
Hosted by the Yuba Sutter Community Task Force, Community Connections Faire will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Five30 Center, 1104 J St., Marysville. This is open to all who wish to volunteer. For more information call Stephanie Mckenzie at 217-8562 or e-mail yubasutterctf@hotmail.com.
Yuba Sutter Arts will host Emerging Artists Fine Art Show from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Gallery at YSA, 624 E St., Marysville. This show is designed to give new artists a gallery exhibit experience. Admission is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 742-2787.
The dance department of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents their 2019 Winter Dance Recital, “A Night in New York City,” at 7 p.m. at Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville. Admission is $8 per adult or $5 per student. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the MCAA school office, 1917 B St., Marysville. For more information, call 749-6155.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m. The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Board of Education will have a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
Colusa County Office of Education will have a board meeting at 4 p.m. at 345 Fifth St., Colusa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. every Friday, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 530-334-6734.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call 415-246-0064.