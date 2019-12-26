TODAY
EVENTS
Infuzed, a live band based in Sacramento, will perform at The Silver Dollar, 330 First Str., Marysville, from 9 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Golden Valley Auto will host their annual canned food drive at 8 a.m. 727 Sutter St., Yuba City. Drop off canned items and non-parishable food items until Dec. 31
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will host their last distribution of the year at 9 a.m. at Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City. For more information call 673-3834.
Local country singer, Kaylee Starr, will perform from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information call 491-3014.
Comedian Joey Diaz will perform Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45, starting at 8 p.m. Diaz is known for his roles in the television series “My name is Earl,” and the films, “The longest yard.” and “Taxi.” Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Al-Anon - Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information call 530-334-6734.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call 415-246-0064
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-8 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.
