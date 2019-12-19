TODAY
EVENTS
A showing of “Polar Express” will be at 6 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. It will show in space 719 near the food court. YS mall encourages the community to put on their favorite pajamas and bring blankets and pillows tro be comfortable. For more information call 755-2500.
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E Street in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Auxiliary will host its fourth annual “Maxwell County Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell from 5-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Al-Anon - Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information call 530-334-6734.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call 415-246-0064.